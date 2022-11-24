Jonathan Brett Buys 1,000 Shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Brett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.60 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,600.00 ($10,993.38).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jonathan Brett purchased 2,001 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$17.60 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,217.60 ($23,322.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

