John Farlinger Purchases 70,615 Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) CEO John Farlinger bought 70,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,508.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Assure Price Performance

IONM stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assure Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.