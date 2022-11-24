Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 2,114 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 344,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

