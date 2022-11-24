Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

