Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE:MET opened at $76.72 on Thursday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

