Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHYY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

