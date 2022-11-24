Jason Waldron Sells 10,803 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 892,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Further Reading
