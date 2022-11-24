Jason Waldron Sells 10,803 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 11th, Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 892,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

