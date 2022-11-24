Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

