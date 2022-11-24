Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
