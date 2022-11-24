Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

