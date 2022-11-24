Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on J. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,086,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $58,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

