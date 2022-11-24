Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

