Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014,360 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,943,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 283.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,619,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,085,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 48,425,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,509,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITUB. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

