iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EEM stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

