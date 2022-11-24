iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 612,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 878% from the average daily volume of 62,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.
