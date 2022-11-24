iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 612,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 62,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.
