Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

