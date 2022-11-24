Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.11.

INTU stock opened at $395.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

