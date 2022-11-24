Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

INTU stock opened at $395.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.