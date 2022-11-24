Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRKGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,612.50 ($54.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,886 ($45.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,803.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,162.41. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2,109.29.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

