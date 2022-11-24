Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.22

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.22 and traded as low as $33.69. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

