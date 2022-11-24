International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.69.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
