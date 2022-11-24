International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

