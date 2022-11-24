Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

IPAR opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

