Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 8,196 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $12,048.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,518.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RealReal Stock Performance
REAL opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
