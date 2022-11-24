Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells C$908,666.77 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 113,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$908,666.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,795 shares in the company, valued at C$41,874,803.85.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.23. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$395.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

