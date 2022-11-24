Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 79,761 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 24,122,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,111,715. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,657,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 85,764 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

