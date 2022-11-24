Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 79,761 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60.
Shares of PLTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 24,122,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,111,715. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
