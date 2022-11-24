Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 483,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,458. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.