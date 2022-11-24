Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
New Jersey Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 483,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,458. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.
New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.