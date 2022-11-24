Insider Selling: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
eHealth Stock Performance
EHTH stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.
Institutional Trading of eHealth
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in eHealth by 9.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 323,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 400,170 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
