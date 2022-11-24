Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) SVP Sells 9,441 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04.

Shares of CFLT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 3,166,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,719. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

