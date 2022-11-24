Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $14,237.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $14,237.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $791,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 401 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,752.32.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

