Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells 217,172 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $6,580,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $3,712,859.64.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.43. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

