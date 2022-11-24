Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,045. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.
A number of analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
