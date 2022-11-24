Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,045. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.