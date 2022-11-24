Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Senior Officer Sells 42,376 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 42,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$2,551,865.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,064 shares in the company, valued at C$57,573,791.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM.A opened at C$60.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of C$51.07 and a twelve month high of C$79.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM.A shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading

