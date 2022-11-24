Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 7,456 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 59,414,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,915,312. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

