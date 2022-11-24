Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 7,456 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 59,414,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,915,312. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
