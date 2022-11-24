Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys 7,270 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,884.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,951.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 73,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.