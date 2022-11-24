Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys 7,270 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,884.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,951.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 73,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

