Insider Buying: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Purchases $20,038.65 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,038.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,989 shares in the company, valued at $164,788.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 643,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 399,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.