Insider Buying: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) CEO Purchases $20,038.65 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 19,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,038.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,989 shares in the company, valued at $164,788.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSP Recovery (MSPR)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.