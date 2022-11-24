Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £149.26 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley purchased 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £149.26 ($176.49).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,653.96).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 564.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.68 ($11.70). The company has a market capitalization of £578.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,997.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 926.67 ($10.96).

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.