Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Buys $15,004.08 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $15,004.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

