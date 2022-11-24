Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.55. 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 3,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of -0.28.

About Inrad Optics

(Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.