Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 3.4%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 51,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 57,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.