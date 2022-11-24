Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

