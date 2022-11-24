Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt Buys 8,000 Shares

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Vitt acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,783.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Immunic Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Immunic

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

