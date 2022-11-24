Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt Buys 8,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Rating) CEO Daniel Vitt acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,783.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Immunic Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.