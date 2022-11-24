i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan Purchases 1,000 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) Director David K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $23,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 174,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

