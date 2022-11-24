Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.55 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.68 or 0.00058059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00256086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00089599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,072,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

