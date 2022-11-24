Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0782

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $154,424.56 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

