Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $18.17. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 31,059 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.91 million, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth $250,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

