HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Purchases 110,054 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,384,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,826,472.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,297.78.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

HRT stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.