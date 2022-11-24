Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 20th

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 281,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
