Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 20th

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 281,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

