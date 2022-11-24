HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.08 Million

HI (HI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $99.08 million and approximately $646,631.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03858753 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $684,178.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

