Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Down 24.1%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Rating) dropped 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.30). Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.71).

Hermes Pacific Investments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 million and a P/E ratio of -32.22.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

(Get Rating)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.