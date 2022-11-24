Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.