Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
