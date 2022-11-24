Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Donald C. Campion Sells 3,500 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
